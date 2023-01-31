NEWBURGH, INDIANA — Father Alan R. McIntosh, 89, of Newburgh, Indiana, passed into the loving arms of His Heavenly Father Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Hamilton Pointe in Newburgh, Indiana. He was born in Evansville, Indiana Jan. 26, 1934, to the late Ralph W. and Lavada E. (Preis) McIntosh.
After completing his elementary education at St. Benedicts grade school and then completing high school, college, and theology at St. Meinrad Seminary, Father Alan was ordained a priest at St. Meinrad Archabbey on May 7, 1961. He also studied at Notre Dame for a short time.
After teaching at St. Meinrad Seminary for two years, Father Alan spent the next 43 years in parish ministry at St. Mary’s Church in Huntingburg, Indiana, the Chaplaincy of the hospital in Huntingburg, Indiana, at St. Anthony’s Church, St. Anthony, Indiana, at St. Paul’s Church, Tell City, Indiana, and at St. Boniface Church, Fulda, Indiana. He then took his sabbatical at Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. His ministry continued at St. Edward’s Church in Fulton, Christ the King Church in Madisonville, St. Francis de Sales Church in Paducah, St. Pius Tenth in Calvert City, St. Joseph Church in Bowling Green, St. Isidore Church in Bristow, Indiana, Holy Cross Church in St. Croix, Indiana, and St. Meinrad Church in St. Meinrad, Indiana. Fr. Alan took time off to take care of his mother for two years before continuing parish ministry at St. Mary’s Church in Farmersville, Illinois, St. Patrick’s Church in Girard, Illinois, and St. Mary’s Church in Marie, Illinois. He then served in the diocese of Evansville as a clergy assistant before his retirement in 2007.
No matter where he was sent, Father Alan loved the people whom he served, and when he left that parish, he always left behind some close friends. He was especially dedicated to the sick and dying whom he visited in hospitals and nursing homes, bringing them the sacraments and spending time with them. Fr. Alan touched the lives of many throughout his ministry and will be deeply missed.
Fr. Alan loved to travel and had visited nearly all 50 states. He was a loyal Notre Dame sports fan and had a passion for history. He especially enjoyed learning about the Civil War, WW II, and the U.S. presidents.
He was preceded in death by a nephew, Brian Pierson, and brothers-in-law, Jack Brown and Murvin Pierson.
Fr. Alan is survived by three sisters, Jane N. Pierson of Aberdeen, North Carolina, Joyce E. Izumi (Robert) of El Cajon, California, and Jennifer S. Brown of Newburgh, Indiana; six nieces; two nephews; five great-nieces; and five great-nephews.
The Funeral Mass will be 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at St. Benedict Cathedral in Evansville, Indiana. A private burial will be at Mount Saint Joseph in Owensboro. Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass Thursday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Benedict Cathedral, 1328 Lincoln Ave., Evansville, IN 47714.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
