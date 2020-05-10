HAWESVILLE — Faye Jones Banks passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020, in Palm Desert, Calif., after a long battle with cancer at the age of 73.
Faye was born June 23, 1946, in Owensboro. She attended Hancock County High School in Hawesville and graduated from Western Kentucky University with a major in elementary education. Faye moved to Monterey, Calif., in 1970 and taught school for 28 years in the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District. Faye loved her students, and they loved her.
Faye moved to Newport Beach in 1998 with her husband, Craig Jones. While in Newport Beach, she graduated from Interior Design Institute. They moved to La Quinta, Calif., in 2002, and Faye started her career as an interior designer. Her husband of seven years, Craig, passed in 2003. In 2008, Faye married Jack Banks, and they were married for three years when he died from cancer.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Cletus and Opal Morris; her brothers, Keith Morris and Donald Morris; and her husbands, Craig Jones and Jack Banks.
She is survived by stepdaughter Cristy Jones Thompson of Reno, Nevada; three wonderful grandchildren, Levi, Lila and Charlotte; stepdaughters Angela Neal of Sammamish, Wash., and Heather Banks Gutowski of Tigard, Ore.; stepson Jonathon Banks of Montreal, Canada; grandchildren Riley, Taylor and Conner; and nieces Lauren Morris and Julie Morris of Louisville.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, there will be a private graveside service at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Serenity Hills. We will be live streaming the graveside service on our Facebook page, Gibson & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
