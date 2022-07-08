Faye Boone Kinison, 81, of Utica passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Daviess County native was born November 16, 1940, to the late Estil and Gurthie Robison Boone. Faye adored her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She retired in 2003 after 19 years of working as a cook at Apollo High School for the Daviess County Board of Education. Faye enjoyed going to garage sales and attending the auction house as well as working jigsaw puzzles.
In addition to her parents, Faye also was preceded in death by her sisters, Maxine Case (Brown) and Catherine Schartung (Morris); brother, Junior Boone; and stepmother, Ida Boone.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her husband of 64 years, Gerald L. Kinison; three children, Gerald E. Kinison (Diana), Donna Hafford (Joe), and Timmy Kinison (Angel); six grandchildren, Eric Hafford (Kay), Jonathan Kinison, Cody Kinison (Kristin), Justin Kinison, Nicole Livingston (Andrew), and Dylan Fitzgerald (Emily); four great-grandchildren, Carissa Hafford, Hayden Fitzgerald, Henry Fitzgerald, and Arthur Livingston; two great-great-grandchildren, Axel and Hadley Fuqua; step-brothers, Mike Boone (Shirley), Johnny Boone (Ginger), and Danny Hibbert (Connie).
The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family would like to express special thanks to Pastor Tim Hall and Craig and the caring staff on the third and eighth floors at OHRH.
Condolences and memories for Faye’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
