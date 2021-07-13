REED — On Sunday, July 11, 2021, Faye E. Vanover of Reed, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at home at the age of 71. She was born on Dec. 13, 1949, to the late James D Galloway and Catherine E Galloway. She worked as a waitress at Frisch’s Big Boy, Jerry’s diner and worked for Alfred Jones Drywall and cared for her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to play cards and bingo. She loved her grandbabies and enjoyed to listen to them laugh and have fun. She was loved by all and will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Judy Galloway and Mary Ellen Ashworth; her brothers, Stephen Earl Galloway and James A Galloway; her grandson, Dakota Wyatt Mills; and great-grandchildren, Maddox and Addison Vickers.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Burnis Neal Vanover; her three children, Sheri (Ron) Jackson, Theresa Vanover and Anita Vanover; her nine grandchildren, Katelyn (Harley) Henrickson, Trisha Jackson, Megan (Travis) Warner, Taylor Lee Ann Cox, Austin (Adrianne) Vickers, Melissa Jackson, Emily Mills, Dylan Vickers and Mikayla Swanagan; her 12 great-grandchildren, Karleigh, Gabrielle, Parker, Dakota, Malcolm, Arianna, Kyler, Kingston, Jamison, Julian, Warner and Jazlynn. Along with her brothers, Bernard (Elsie) Galloway, Larry Galloway and a sister, Thelma Jean Galloway Metts. She is also survived by many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, as well as uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Too many to mention. She loved you all.
Services will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Brother Larry Sosh officiating. Burial will follow at Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and again from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105; and Shriners Hospitals for Children; 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Vanover.
