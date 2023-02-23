Faye Joyce Goelz Blacklock, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 16, 1944, in Pensacola, Florida to the late William C. Goelz and Margaret Elizabeth Goelz. Faye was a member of Southside Church of Christ. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and being at church.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Larry Blacklock; two daughters, Sharon Jane Stackhouse (Scott) and Karen Lynn Mizell (Thomas); four grandsons, Christopher Stackhouse (Jennifer), Benjamin Stackhouse, Joshua Bates (Karis), and Michael Bates; two great-grandchildren, Maverick and Leo; sister, Charlotte Cotner (David); and a nephew, Jay Cotner (Andrea).
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
