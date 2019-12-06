Faye Lynn Clay Allen passed away Dec. 5, 2019, at her home in Owensboro. She was 78.
Born in Olive Hill, the daughter of the late Glenn and Opal Clay, she graduated from Olive Hill High School and attended Morehead University. While at Morehead, she met the love of her life, Ron Allen. They were married for 57 years. They were members of Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church. Faygie enjoyed caring for her family, crocheting, hosting tea parties for her grandchildren and reading mysteries.
Surviving are her husband, Ron Allen; two sons, Chris (Jean) and Tim (Kara); five grandchildren, Merrie Katherine, Julianna, Elizabeth Anne, Lilah and Isaac. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jackie Clay; and her sister, Jennifer Clay.
The life of Faygie Allen will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The family would especially like to thank the Cleveland Clinic Lung Transplantation Center, Hospice of Western Kentucky, and her amazing caregivers, Tammie Farrell, Lisa Lee and Pat Higdon.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made as contributions to the Cleveland Clinic Lung Transplantation Program at tinyurl.com/fayeallen or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family of Faygie Allen can be shared at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
