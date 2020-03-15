BEECH GROVE — Faye Quinn, 75, of Beech Grove, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Glenna Faye Hudson was born February 21, 1945 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Alfred L. and Gladys Sue Howell Hudson and was married to Barry Quinn. Faye was a homemaker and member of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed working in her garden, her puzzle books and relaxing in her porch swing. In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Barry Quinn and by her two brothers, Randy Hudson and Junior Hudson.
Survivors include a son, Keith “Cubby” Hudson of Calhoun; a step granddaughter, Crystal Pratt of Beech Grove; five step great granddaughters, Katlyn Wagland, Summer Owens, Amy Owens, Brittany Owens, and Shelby Parrish; and a niece, Kristie Garner of Buck Creek.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Faye’s family from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Faye at musterfuneralhomes.com.
