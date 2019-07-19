Faye "Sissy" Fulkerson, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Owensboro. She was born Jan. 28, 1940, in Daviess County to the late Woodrow and Leona Evans Powers. She was a member of First Baptist Church. Faye was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cary Fulkerson; and a son-in-law, Steve Crisp.
Survivors include her daughters, Rene (Larry) Hooks and Stacy Crisp; her grandchildren, Zachary (Paige) Crisp, Carri (Casey) Moser, Patrick (Macy) Hooks and Lesley Hooks; two sisters, Mary Helen Stewart and Anna Merle Koenig; and a brother, William Powers.
Services will be noon Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home Chapel in Owensboro. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Baptist Cemetery in Owensboro. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolence may be left for the family at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
