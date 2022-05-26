Faye Whittaker Brown Armstrong, 88, passed away May 24, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born December 30, 1933, in Beda to the late Squire L. and Flora Mae Hoover Whittaker.
Faye was married to Lyndal Bennett “Jim” Brown until his death June 29, 1969, and was later married to Marvin Lee Armstrong until his death October 14, 2017. She was a homemaker and enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family as she was a devoted wife and mother.
Faye was preceded in death by her siblings, Austin Whittaker, Bill Whittaker, Frances (Chigger) Whittaker, and Augusta Grant.
Survivors include her children, Lynda (Tom) Tabor and Jimmie (Kathy) Brown, both of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Cyndi (Nick) Settles, Christie (Eric) Fogle, and Carrie (Clay) Payne, all of Owensboro, and Justin (Bonnie) Brown of Whitesville; ten great-grandchildren, Hadley Fogle, Jaxson Fogle, Ava Settles, Adalyn Settles, Alexandra Settles, Haley Payne, Madison Crowe, Lexie Payne, Cami Brown, and Jake Brown; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 4319 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Faye Armstrong may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
