Felicia Sue Dustin, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. She was born in Mullins, South Carolina, to the late John Edgar and Elizabeth Ganis Mincey. Mrs. Dustin was a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church and retired from Saturn GM in Spring Hill, Tennessee.
She is survived by a daughter, Kristal Ramos-Zamudio (Mario); a son, Jeffrey Everett; grandchildren Andrea Everett, Amber Wiseman, Coleman Everett, Ariana Whitsell, Dalton Everett, Armando Ortiz, Erick Castillo and Alejandro Zamudio; great-grandchildren John Williams IIII, Parker Everett, Xiomara Whitsell and Xamena Whitsell; sisters Norma Franklin, Dorothy Heffer (Malcolm), Myrtle Jordan and Glenda Strickland (William); sister-in-law Rosario Mincey; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Dustin’s arrangements are private. Her final place of rest will be in Tennessee.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1302 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Mrs. Dustin may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented