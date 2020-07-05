CORYDON, Ind. — Felicia Sue Stanley, 81, of Corydon, Indiana, died July 3, 2020, at Indian Creek Rehabilitation in Corydon. Ms. Stanley was born May 30, 1939, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker and a member of Pond Run Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rollie Sampson and Gladys Brown; brother Bobby; sister Kay Sampson Sailing; and granddaughter Autumn Nally.
She is survived by her sons, Wayne (Belinda) Pile, Paul (Lorri) Pile and Jeff (Tammy) Pile; grandchildren Toby, Jason, Jeremy, Scott, Zach, Justin and Kelsey; several great-grandchildren; and brothers Mike (Sue) Sampson and David (Debbie) Sampson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
