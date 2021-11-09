Ferd D. Reeves, 69, of Owensboro, passed away November 7, 2021 at his home. He was born February 24, 1952 in Confluence, Pennsylvania to Robert J. and Collene Sann Reeves. Ferd joined Kuegel Farms in 1992 where he was a farm manager. He was an avid sports fan and Steelers fan and enjoyed fishing, farming and painting. Ferd was a good carpenter and had a very generous spirit. He was quiet and humble but his smile welcomed everyone.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Reeves; and nephews, Bryan Walters and Jason Spoerlein.
He was survived by his mother, Collene Sann Reeves; wife, Pamela Walters Reeves; daughter, Paige Reeves; two grandchildren, Aiden Reeves and Olivia Boren; siblings, Linda (Roger) Spoerlein, Robin (Michael) Rush, and Kevin Reeves; numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
