BEAVER DAM — Fern Griffin Nelson, 87, of Beaver Dam, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Signature of Hartford. She was born in the Ricketts community in Ohio County to the late John and Bessie Liles Griffin. She loved family dinners, thrifting, and traveling, and was a member of Green River Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie T. Nelson; a son, Victor Nelson; a daughter-in-law, Linda Nelson; and a granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Nelson.
Survivors include three sons, Keith Nelson of Beaver Dam, Ricky (Marilyn) Nelson of Central City, and Patrick Nelson of Beaver Dam; a daughter, Patricia (William) Stewart of Beaver Dam; 10 grandchildren, Winona, Tiffany, Lauren, Enoch, Donna, Donavan, Nelson, Melissa, William, and Anthony; 16 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Mitch Ash officiating. The burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
