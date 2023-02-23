SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — Ferry Anne Neal, 95, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Southlake, Texas. She was born Oct. 6, 1927, in Evansville, Indiana to Virgil and Ruth Hilley Hall. She met her husband William H. Neal at Evansville College, and they married Dec. 20, 1947. They were married for 68 years when he passed away at age 90.
Ferry was an only child and quite the character!! Up until the very end, she continued to make people laugh. She died at Discovery Village Assisted Living where she lived for nine years and was deeply loved by her wonderful caregivers. She spent lots of time fishing with her Dad when she was young. She started playing Bridge at age 13 and always enjoyed a good game of poker, often with a gin and tonic in hand. She loved playing golf at Owensboro Country Club, and she enjoyed nothing more than a good party with dancing and playing games.
Ferry is survived by her three children and their spouses, Diane and James Bacus of Gainesville, Florida, David and Kathy Neal of Key Biscayne, Florida, and Karen and Gary Smith of Southlake, Texas; grandchildren, Aaron Bacus, Brian Bacus, Mark Bacus, MacKenzie Straub Wallace, David Neal, Justin Neal, Emily Gaume, and Neal Smith; and 14 great-grandchildren with another on the way.
Please join us in celebrating her life at 4 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Friday, April 28, 2023, at the funeral home.
We are hoping the dogwoods and azaleas will be in bloom. It was her favorite time of year and one of the things she missed most when she moved to Texas.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity and know Ferry Anne will be smiling from Heaven at your generosity.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented