Finley Ray Aldridge, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 7, 1941, in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, to the late Jessie H. and Goldie Shock Aldridge. He retired from United Mine Workers Local 1851 where he worked in power line construction. Finley enjoyed woodworking, tinkering with old cars and tractors and was an avid outdoorsman.
Survivors include his companion of 28 years, Mary "Bonnie" Horton; a stepdaughter, Robin (Tony) Trego; a stepgranddaughter, Bonnie McCallister; two step-great-granddaughters, Carolina Gail Potter and Elizabeth McCallister; a brother, Donald Aldridge; a sister, Brenda Hancock; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 7 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be private at Elmwood Cemetery in Owensboro. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented