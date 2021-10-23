Finley William “Bill” Phillips, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Baptist East Hospital in Elizabethtown. He was born Oct. 18, 1932, in Paxton, Illinois, to the late Cameron and Eunice Phillips. Bill was retired as an accountant from the former Texas Gas Transmission Co. Bill graduated from high school in Rantoul, Illinois, from Officer Candidate School in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and from the University of Illinois. He served as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal (Korea).
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lorena Lea Phillips; and six brothers, Kenneth, Richard, Roy, Cameron Jr., Charles and Patrick Phillips.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Jewell Kennedy Phillips; daughter Joan Phillips “Joni” Burchett (Noble) of Georgetown; grandson Stuart Andrew “Drew” Angus (Alexa) of Amelia, Ohio; and a sister, Shari Phillips Horton of Beaufort, South Carolina.
Private graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
