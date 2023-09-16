LOUISVILLE — Fitzhugh Xenophon Mullins, Jr., MD, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at his home surrounded by family in Glenview. The oldest of three children, he was born in Highland Springs, Virginia July 29, 1931, at home to Margaret Frances Lane Mullins and Fitzhugh Xenophon Mullins. He graduated from Highland Springs High School in 1948, the University of Richmond with a B.S. in Chemistry in 1952, and the Medical College of Virginia in 1956.
During his senior year of college, Hugh met the love of his life, Lillian Marina Velasco, of Sagua La Grande, Cuba on a blind date. They married in Havana, Cuba July 10, 1954, after his second year of medical school. Hugh interned at Johnston-Willis Hospital and completed a surgical residency at the University of Maryland. His training was interrupted from 1959 to 1961 while he served in the United States Air Force as a captain and chief of surgery at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. Following the completion of his residency, Hugh spent two years at the National Institute of Health, National Cancer Institute, training and doing research in surgical oncology, finishing as senior investigator in surgery in 1965.
Thereafter, he moved to Louisville, joined the practice of Dr. Condict Moore and continued his research at the University of Louisville where he also taught as a voluntary clinical faculty member for over 35 years. Ultimately, Hugh established a solo private practice in which he worked for the remainder of his career until his retirement in 2001. He was an active member of numerous surgical societies, reflecting his remarkably broad professional interests and expertise, including the Society of Surgical Oncology, American Society of Clinical Oncology, Society of Head and Neck Surgeons, American Radium Society, American College of Surgeons, and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. Hugh also served on the HOPE ship in Brazil which he found tremendously rewarding. He will be remembered for his diverse surgical knowledge and ability but also for his compassion and devotion to his many patients.
A renaissance man, his interests spanned from medicine and surgery to history, literature, opera, hunting, and any and everything in which his children and grandchildren were interested. He cherished family vacations on the Chesapeake Bay and trips to the mountains of Virginia with his sons. In retirement, he thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie of the Retired Doctor’s Monday Morning Coffee and Donuts meetings. He was a devoted and very loving grandfather who relished the time he was able to spend with his grandchildren.
Hugh had friends from around the globe and from all walks of life. He was a faithful member of Calvary Episcopal Church and a member of the Pendennis Club.
The family would like to express its gratitude to Linda Schmidt for her 45 years of dedicated service as his office manager and to Maureen and Allyson Purcell and Mary Ford for their compassionate care during his illness.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. Fitzhugh Xenophon Mullins; his brother, Dr. John Thomas Mullins; his sister, Margaret Mullins Ansty; his son, Michael Fitzhugh Mullins; and his grandson, Elliot Andrew Parker.
He leaves to cherish his memory, Lillian Velasco Mullins, his devoted wife of 69 years; his sons, Victor Louis Mullins (Li Fang) of Miami, Florida and Dr. Alan Phillip Mullins (Kathy) of Owensboro; his daughter, Lisa Mullins Parker (Andy) of Louisville; his grandchildren, Sarah, Wesley, Gracie, Fitzhugh, II (fiancé Julie), and Garrett Mullins and Lilly and Caroline Parker; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at Calvary Episcopal Church, 821 South Fourth St., Louisville, with the burial to follow in Calvary Episcopal Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Calvary Episcopal Church, 821 South Fourth St., Louisville, KY 40203 or to Doctors Without Borders USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030.
