HARTFORD — Flavia Webb, 97, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at The Heartford House in Owensboro. She was born Feb. 18, 1923, in Ohio County, daughter of the late Carl and Mae Midkiff Maden. Flavia was a member of Hartford United Methodist Church. She attended Palo School and served as secretary/treasurer of the Palo Reunion. She was an outpatient coordinator for Ohio County Hospital, a member of the Hospital Auxiliary and served as president in 2004 and vice president from 2002-03. She started with the Auxiliary in 1999. Flavia also took part in Relay For Life, Celebrate The Child and had a Prayer Shawl Ministry and made over 1,900 shawls for nursing homes and hospice in the area.
She was preceded in death also by her husband, Clyde E. Webb; son Eddye N. Webb; grandson Jason E. Webb.
Survivors include her granddaughter, Stephanie Holland (Kevin); daughter-in-law Hilda Webb (Gary); great-grandsons Colton and Corbin Holland and Elijah Webb; great-granddaughter Savannah Webb; and granddaughter-in-law Becky Webb.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Bob Clements officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
