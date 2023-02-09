FORDSVILLE — Flora Ann Wilson, 74, of Fordsville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Louisville at Glen Ridge Health Campus. She was born July 16, 1948, in Fordsville, and was the wife of the late G.W. Wilson and the daughter of the late Joseph R. Hall and Bonnie Hall Moseley. Flora worked as a social worker and was an active member of Providence Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher and song leader. She left a legacy of service to others.
In addition to her husband and parents, Flora was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Edge; grandson, Jesse Dwayne Edge; and sister, Carolyn Kay Hall.
She is survived by her daughters, Leslie Southard (Steven) of Louisville, Michelyn Wilson Bhandari (Bishnu) of Richmond, and Elizabeth Slaughter of Lorain, Ohio; her son, Grayson Wilson of Fordsville; son-in-law, Mark Edge of Dundee; grandchildren, Emily Moore (James), William Edge (Rebecca), Sophia Wellborn (Nick), Gabby Southard, Anna Southard, Tori Southard, Keshav Bhandari, Maiya Bhandari, Kevin Slaughter, and Moses Slaughter; great-grandchildren, Brace Moore, Paislee Moore, Finnley Edge, and Samuel Edge; sisters, Madonna Lake, Jovonne Smith, Charlotte Haynes, Brenda Crafton, Janice Wilson, and Esther Hall; brothers, Tony Hall, Mike Hall, and James Hall; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Providence Baptist Church, Fordsville, with burial in Sarver Cemetery, Grayson County. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville.
Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
