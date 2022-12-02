HARDINSBURG — Florence Abbott, 92, of Hardinsburg, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She was a retired social worker for the State of Kentucky and a member of Hardinsburg United Methodist Church.
Survivors: daughters, Linda St.Clair and Lois Tanner.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Hardinsburg United Methodist Church. Burial: Ivy Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Hardinsburg United Methodist Church
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
