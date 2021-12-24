Florence Della (née Hutchins) Worobetz, 82, of Owensboro passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021.
She was born to Bulah Rae (née Tichenor) and Clyde Adrian Hutchins on July 14, 1939, in Livermore, Kentucky.
Della is survived by her children Deanne (Jim) Hurley of Cleveland Heights, OH, Dr. Nestor B. “Dan” (Annemarie) Worobetz, Sr. of Mason, OH and Sullivan’s Island, SC, and Stuart (Julie) Worobetz of Winter Park, FL; grandchildren Jake (Jamie), Connor, Peter Hurley; Nestor (Julie), Noah (Lizzy), Samantha Worobetz; Evie, Sonia, Sylvia Florence Worobetz; and special lifelong friend Tommy Lee. She is also survived by her brother Kenneth (Delma) Hutchins, sister-in-law Molly (Calvin) Hutchins; special niece Sharon Blood; friends Ellen and Joe Haire and Reba and Steve Besecker; and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. Special thank you to the Hutchins nephews and nieces Brad (April), Kenny, Sherra, Rita, and Peggy and Mason nephew and niece Bubby and Cissy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nestor in 1983; her siblings Aileen Howard, Arthur (Martha) Hutchins, Faye (Norman) Smith, Calvin (Molly) Hutchins, Lucy (B) Mason.
Her grandchildren called her “Nana” and knew that she loved them, and they were each her favorite. At Nana’s there were always cookies, ice cream, and homemade brownies. She taught them how to play poker, cribbage, Spades and to love puzzles, Sudoku, and Beanie Babies. And they all knew by doing “the Lord’s Work” (i.e., bringing her coffee), they would be paid in quarters!
She attended Armijo Joint Union High School in California where she graduated in 1958 and received her BA in Business Administration in 1991 from Kentucky Wesleyan after putting her 3 children through college and graduate school. She also attended the Wiesbaden Herzfeld School of Art in Germany from 1973-1975.
She travelled extensively with her husband and family throughout the United States and Europe—her favorite spots being Greece and Turkey. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, gardening, bridge, and UK Basketball. She became an American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) Life Master in 1997 and a Bronze Life Master in 2000.
In her last few years her health declined and in 2020, she moved from her home in Owensboro to Signature Healthcare of Hartford Rehab and Wellness, where she passed.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday December 29th, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Friends may visit with Della’s family from 12:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. Wednesday at Muster’s in Livermore.
The family suggests contributions in her memory to her two favorite charities: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or The March of Dimes. She donated to these two causes her entire life because she felt so blessed to have had 3 healthy children and wanted to help those who did not.
Share your memories and photos of Della at musterfuneralhomes.com.
When You Speak of Her
Author Unknown
“When you speak of her,
speak not with tears,
for thoughts of her should not be sad.
Let memories of the times you shared
give you comfort,
for her life was rich
because of you.”
Commented