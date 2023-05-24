Florence E. McFarling, 93, of Owensboro, loving mother of four, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023. She was born May 29, 1929, in Hancock County to the late Robert and Alice Lamar.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William L. McFarling, and sisters, Martha Duggan and Hulda Hocker.
She is survived by her son, Steven McFarling; daughters, Tamara Fulkerson (Ray), Kimberly Davis (Ron Moore), and Lisa McFarling; five grandchildren, Christopher Fulkerson (Maggie Bell), Andrew Davis (Heather), Morgan Davis, Matthew McFarling, and Taylor Carter; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at noon Friday, May 26, 2023, in the chapel of James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
