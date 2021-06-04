Florence Ettie Huff, 84, of Utica, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Hospice of Western Kentucky in Owensboro. She was born July 2, 1936, in Huntsville, the daughter of Karl and Amy Hammers Hunt.
Florence was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church. She was a very spiritual lady who enjoyed reading, especially her Bible, and singing. She was also very talented in sewing.
Aside from her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe Huff; one grandson, Nathan Daugherty; and seven siblings, Delbert Hunt, Hugh Hunt, John Hunt, Thomas Hunt, Max Hunt, Jewel Hunt and Patty Gravil.
Left to honor her memory are her four children, Austin (Debra) Baird, Roy (Debbie) Baird, Beverly Daugherty and Wesley (Tammy) Huff; three siblings, Herman Hunt, Nell Williams and Gwen Medford; 10 grandchildren, Ray Baird, Nick Baird, Amy Frazier, Jesse Daugherty, Natalie Sumner, Nicole McMullen, Ryn Huff, Daniel Huff, Ben Huff and Tiffany Huff; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Miller Schapmire Funeral Home in Hartford. Burial will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Huff.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Florence Ettie Huff at www.millerschapmire.com.
Commented