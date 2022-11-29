Florence Irene Rhineberger, 72, of Owensboro, passed a
way Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical
Center in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born October 3, 1950, in Daviess County to the late Hardee and Mary Sosh Anthony. Irene was a member of Next Level Church of God and retired from Wal-Mart. She loved her children and grandchildren. When Irene wasn’t working, you would find her working on Word Search puzzles, playing cards, or fishing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James Daniel “Red” Rhineberger, in 2019.
She is survived by two children, Daniel Rhineberger and Harry Rhineberger; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Frances Anthony; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Nickel Ridge Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
