Florence Marie Jackson Tapp went home to be in the presence of our Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. She accepted our Lord and Savior and was baptized at Fourth Street Baptist Church on April 21, 1940. In her younger years, she was a member of BTU, the Baptist training union ministry in the church. She also served as one of the lead culinary staff members for several years.
She was born to James A. Jackson Sr. and Fannie Barker Jackson in Owensboro on Dec. 18, 1929. She attended Western High School in Owensboro and graduated from Central High School in Louisville. She retired from General Motors Acceptance Corporation in Owensboro.
She said her favorite pastime was cooking huge Easter and Thanksgiving Dinners and watching the happy and smiling faces of her family. Even on her birthdays, she was passionate about cooking her birthday dinners, and that she had enjoyed celebrating her birthday dinners with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 34 years, James R. Tapp; her two daughters, Florence Helena Deal Davenport and Vicki Lorraine Deal; two sisters, Anita L. Owsley and Marietta Margaret Jackson; stepson Rashad Majeed; one grandson, Morris Eugene Orlando Stewart; one granddaughter, Sara Marie Deal Jones; and two sons-in-law, Jerry Davenport and Marshall Stewart.
She leaves to cherish her memories three children, Janet Deal Stewart, Eugene Deal Jr. (Loretta) and Cynthia Deal Merriwether (Rick) of Evansville, Indiana, three stepchildren, Rodney V. Tapp of California, Tonia Rashid of Lexington and Lynn Tapp (Sherry) of Owensboro; one sister, Ina Jackson; one brother, James A. Jackson of Houston, Texas, (Marilyn) one brother-in-law, Linford Tapp of Ohio; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private service will be Tuesday at Fourth Street Baptist Church with burial in Rosehill Elmwood Cemetery.
The number of those attending the funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives.
Final tribute entrusted to McFarland Funeral Home Inc.
Condolences may be made online at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
Commented