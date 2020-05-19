FORDSVILLE — Florence Newton, 95, of Fordsville, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Fordsville Nursing & Rehab Center. She was a member of Newton Springs Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Malcolm and Jenny Fuqua; her husband, Walter Newton; a son, James H. Latimer, Jr.; and two sisters, Dorothy Mattingly and Fanny Shelton.
She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Hardesty, of Hardinsburg and Ann (Larry) Johnson, of Hartford; a sister, Ann Coppage, of Fordsville; four grandchildren, Tony Johnson, Terry Lynn Lape, Dana Render and Lisa Davis; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Private family graveside services will be in Fordsville Cemetery.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville.
