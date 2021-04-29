Florence Rosemary Johnson Howard, 84, of Philpot, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 20, 1936, in Hancock County to the late Thomas R. and Ruth Payne Johnson.
Mrs. Howard was primarily a dedicated homemaker. However, she had also worked at Livingston Laboratories and Service Merchandise. She had been a member of Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church since 1971. Florence was an accomplished seamstress and loved sewing for her family. She also thoroughly enjoyed reading. Mrs. Howard will be dearly missed by many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charles Leo Howard, in 2020; and a sister, Anita Foucault, in 2014.
Mrs. Howard is survived by her daughters, Diane Hoffman (Steve) of Owensboro, Jane Brand (Joe) of Philpot and Lisa Kratt (Bob) of Crestwood; son Leo Howard (Sonya) of Owensboro; grandchildren Matthew, Jonathan (Amy) and Caleb (Rachel) Brand, Holly Rainey (Michael) and Tyler, Adam, Sam (Madison) and Benjamin Kratt; great-grandchildren Ella, Graham, Emilia and Beau Rainey and Eli and Katie Brand; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, 609 E. Fourth St., Owensboro, KY 42303. Burial will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation for Mrs. Howard shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Susan Higdon for the three years of loving and dedicated care provided to Mr. and Mrs. Howard. They are also very grateful to Martha, Kathy, Tammy, Norma and Susan Howard for the care provided to Mrs. Howard in recent months.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
