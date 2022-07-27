BEAVER DAM — Florine “Flo” Baize McKenney, 97, of Beaver Dam, went to her heavenly home Monday, July 25, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford.
She was born August 18, 1924, in Echols, to the late Ruben F. Baize and Liddie Daffron Baize. Flo’s families, the Baize’s and Davis’, were early pioneers of Ohio County. She made Kentucky her home all her life, except for a brief time she lived in Alaska in the 1960s. She was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church and Goshen Homemakers. Flo worked as a columnist for the Ohio County Messenger for 20 years. At the age of 50, she became a volunteer for Girl Scouts of America and for the next 20 years was very active in many activities. She had a lifetime membership with Girl Scouts. Flo was an avid voter, voting in Kentucky in the 1950s. She was a registered Republican and voted for President Trump in the last two elections. She strongly believed EVERYONE should express their right to vote.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, SFC Charles R. McKenney; one son-in-law, David Kessinger; and ten brothers and sisters.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, five children, Charles D. McKenney (Mary Linn) of Murray, Douglas R. McKenney of Beaver Dam, Brenda Kessinger of Beaver Dam, Sarah (Glenn) Everly of Hartford, and Linda (Bernard) Coyle of West Virginia; six grandchildren, Michael R. McKenney, Kimberly Kessinger Welfl, Matthew Kessinger, Janet Spees, Robert Spees, and Cassondra Wolkowicz; great-grandchildren, Nicholas McKenney, Russell McKenney, and Ross, Madeline and Mason Wolkowicz; one sister, Lavada Baize Bishop of Jeffersonville, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Rev. Mike Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Flo’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Girl Scouts of Kentuckianna for Camp Pennyroyal, P.O. Box 32335, Louisville, KY 40232.
Online condolences may be left by visiting Florine “Flo” Baize McKenney’s memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented