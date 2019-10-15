Flossie Chapman Walker, 66, of Utica, passed away on Oct. 12, 2019. She was born on Oct. 26, 1952, in Owensboro to the late Woody and Rose Ballard Chapman.
Flossie was a woman of many hats. Her color and style changed from day to day but was always familiar. Her life was as decorative as the accessories she wore.
She was selfless and dedicated her life to others. Everyone mattered to her, and just because you left the room didn't mean you left her thoughts. Knowing Flossie was like knowing what God intended a mother to be. She spent over 30 years with child protective services as a guardian of innocent lives. She nurtured and provided for those that lacked and cared enough to make hard decisions when needed.
Those that knew her will miss her witty sense of humor and the curious smirk she would give when she knew you were saying something stupid. Her laughter was contagious and filled the room with joy.
Flossie was a woman of faith. She was an inspiration to what good can be found in life. She was just Flossie. She will be missed.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Dale Walker; sisters Suzanne McKeown (Dave) and Shelley Payne; daughter Emily Miller (Brian); nephews Jeremy McKeown (Sheryl) and Brandon McKeown; granddaughters Serenity Miller and Molly Miller; great-grandchild Silas Miller; and godchildren Jolee and Charly Hayden.
The funeral service will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral and Crematory with Fr. Tony Jones officiating. Visitation will be from 2 until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Care by Glenn Funeral and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to SPARKY Animal Rescue; 227 St. Ann St., Ste. 400, Owensboro, KY 42303.
