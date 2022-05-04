SACRAMENTO — Floyd Ashby, 82, of Sacramento, died Monday, May 2, 2022, at 11:45 a.m. at his home. Mr. Ashby was born August 14, 1939, in McLean County. He was the owner of Ashby Surveying Company and also worked for Peabody Coal Company. He was a member of Heritage Baptist Church and was a U.S. Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Mencer Ashby; brothers, Clay Ashby and Pete Rickard; sisters, Betty Williams and Marjorie Mae Ashby; parents, Ovie and Louise Venson Ashby; and great-grandchildren, Chase Oglesby and Lincoln Scott.
He is survived by his children, Cindy (Clay) Reynolds, Donna (Gary) Scott, and Sabrina (Eddie) Ashby-Pogue; grandchildren, Brad, Brandon, Adam, Tabatha, Caleb, Charity, and Reid; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Rickard; and brother, Tommy Ashby.
Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with Rev. Dale Ward officiating. Burial in West School House Cemetery in Sacramento. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
