Like most arts organizations in the area, Theatre Workshop of Owensboro has been struggling with finding creative ways to keep its doors open and accomplish its mission.
Which is why the organization, which hasn’t sold a ticket since mid-March, began a fundraiser for community members to sponsor some of the new chairs that are being placed in the Trinity Centre on Fifth Street.
Todd Reynolds, TWO’s executive director, said a local foundation helped the group to purchase the new chairs as well as make roof repairs.
The Trinity Centre’s previous chairs were purchased about 25 years ago, so the facility was in need of some upgrades, Reynolds said.
Now that the new chairs are being installed, Reynolds said spending the $100 for sponsorship of a seat is a good way to show support for the group as well as the arts in general.
“We have sold 70 rows of chairs so far, which is a whiz-bang start,” Reynolds said. “We are seeing orders come in for people in their own names, or course, but also in memoriam for folks that they would like to remember.”
A sponsorship of a chair means that an individual’s name can be placed on the chair, and Reynolds said, “you get the warm, fuzzy feeling when you come to the theater knowing that you believe in the arts and theater in the area, and how it makes life better for us all.”
To sponsor a chair send an email to chairs@theatreworkshop.org.
The group is also looking toward the future, and coming to terms of operating during a pandemic. That means having to be creative when it comes to offerings for shows, Reynolds said.
TWO’s season typically opens in September, and plans are to proceed as if they will, he said.
“Our intentions are to open with ‘Something’s Afoot,’ and we have creative ways to present that and keep the audience, and volunteers and actors, safe as well,” he said.
At this time the group is planning for all shows in the foreseeable future to be held at the Empress Theatre, which is bigger and will allow for more physical distancing of audience members. It won’t be easy, Reynolds said, but TWO intends to fulfill its mission.
The group is also exploring ways to present shows in outdoor venues and possibly have shows online for viewers at home.
The group has convened a reopening committee and is working with area health officials and individuals from the Green River District Health Department to ensure things open back up safely.
One thing is for sure, Reynolds said, the theater will find a way.
“The arts are essential,” he said. “The arts are a good way to maintain your sanity in a lot of ways.”
For more information about what TWO is working toward, visit its website at theatreworkshop.org or visit its social media pages, where Reynolds and others will be giving updates frequently.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
