Ford Brown, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born May 5, 1934, in McLean County to the late Clyde and Irene Williams Brown. Ford was retired from General Electric, owned a used car dealership, Brown’s Used Cars, and worked at Fulkerson Tire in Owensboro before starting Triplett Street Tire. He was a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church and the Owensboro Masonic Lodge. Ford was a CB radio enthusiast, and when on the radio was always known as “Tire Man.” He was an avid UK basketball fan, enjoyed NASCAR, fishing, outdoor activities, including gardening, and was a collector of various things. Ford loved camping with church friends, and most of all, loved his family very much.
Also preceding Mr. Brown in death is his wife, Jonnie Vee Brown in 2014; two sisters, Katherine Fulkerson and Reta Williams; a brother, James Lewis Brown; and a son-in-law, Darryl Pope, in 2020.
Surviving are his daughters, Ronda Mills and husband, Steve, of Owensboro and Kim Pope of Dallas, Georgia; four grandchildren, Natasha Crandall of Owensboro, Krystal Rowan and husband, B.J., of Owensboro, Miranda Overbey and husband, Chuck, of Hiram, Georgia, and Chelsea Dawkins and husband, Adam, of Dallas, Georgia; seven great-grandchildren, Destinee Crandall, Brendan Stewart, Lezlie Stewart, Kaylen Rowan, Kendra Rowan, Grace Shreve and William Rowan; and three great-great-grandchildren, Khyla Mae Mills, Wyatt Scott Overbey and Kalani Goodwin.
The service for Ford Brown with limited attendance will be Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Green River Memorial Gardens in Livermore. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and shall enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heartford House, c/o Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
