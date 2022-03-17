GREENVILLE — Forest Earl Sherrod, 88, of Greenville, died on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Greenville Nursing & Rehab. He was a retired coal miner with Amax Coal Company. He was a member of Vernal Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Elnora Groves Sherrod; son, Brent (Tammy) Sherrod; and daughters, Susan (Danny) Edwards and Loretta (Lonnie) Drake.
Service: 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Greens Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
