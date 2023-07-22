Forest “Tot” Reynolds, 96, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023. He was born in McLean County to the late Roger and Lucy Phillips Reynolds May 10, 1927. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, Forest was a carpenter and worked construction most of his life. He was an Army veteran and a member of Pleasant Valley Community Church. Forest enjoyed working on lawnmowers, cars, and bicycles. He also loved going to yard sales. Forest was a wonderful person and to know him was to love him.
He is survived by his wife, Marcell Beliles Reynolds; son, Terry Reynolds; grandchildren, Jeff (April) Reynolds, Kevin Stinnett, and Karen Ellis; eight great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial to follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Pleasant Valley Community Church.
