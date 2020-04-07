LEWISPORT — Forrest Leslie “Les” Nugent, 69, of Lewisport, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Evansville, Indiana. Les was born on June 21, 1950, to the late Forrest Lee and Ann Joyce Morris Nugent. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force and OMU.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sabrina Ann Aley; infant sister Judy Ann Nugent; and siblings Eugene Nugent, Norma Jean Kennedy, Patsy Nugent and Joe Nugent.
Les is survived by his wife of 38 years, Judy Cerita Nugent; daughters Virginia Louis Kelly and Regina Faye Stallings; grandchildren Justin Xavier Davis, Lesley Rebecca Vanhoosier, Jessica Cheyenne Aley, Allissa Ann Aley, William Michael Pierce Aley, Jonathan Dean Stallings, Lacie Rachelle Kelly, Jude Alexander Stallings and Jennifer Ann Stallings; great-grandchildren Graysen Edward, Ayden Matthew and Waylon Alexander Vanhoosier; siblings Janie (Sam) McKinney, William Lee (Elizabeth) Nugent, Frances Irene (Carl) Vance, Ona Campbell, Johnny Nugent, Terry Nugent and Tony (Gloria) Nugent.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at Cecil Funeral Home. Burial will be in Henning Family Cemetery.
Funeral services will be available for viewing on Tuesday at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneral
Commented