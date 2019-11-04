BEAVER DAM -- Fosteen Flener Burden Clements, 86, of Beaver Dam died Friday Nov. 1, 2019, at Ohio County Hospital. Fosteen was born in Ohio County to the late Cicero and Retha Bullock Flener. She was retired and had worked at Cowdens in Beaver Dam, Montpelier Glove Factory in Hartford and for the last several years at Long John Silvers in Beaver Dam.
She is survived by three sons, Norbert (Nina) Burden, Troy (Robin) Burden and Ernie (Ronda) Burden; four brothers, W.D. Flener, Harold Flener, Edwin Flener, and Cicero Jr. Flener; five sisters, Mary Ruth Bozarth, Edith Thompson, Loveda Burden, Eleen Sublett, and Doris Colter; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Alton "Doc" Crowe officiating. Burial will be in Smallhaus Cemetery near Centertown. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
