FORDSVILLE -- Fount Richards Jr., 88, of Fordsville, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Fordsville Nursing & Rehab. He was born in Cannelton, Indiana, to the late Fount Sr. and Flora Catherine Richards. He was a minister, an Army veteran and a member of Newton Springs Baptist Church.
He was preceded also in death by his wife, Mary Imogene Richards; and a brother, Bruce Richards.
Survivors include his brothers, Charles Richards of Clarksville, Indiana, J.D. (Polly) Richards of Hebron, Indiana and Joe (Connie) Richards of Owensboro; and a sister-in-law, Judy Richards of Hartford.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville, with burial in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at gearyfuneral.com.
Commented