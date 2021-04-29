Fran Grider, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Feb. 25, 1960, in McLean County to the late Charles and Mattie Lashley Schindler. Fran worked at Sam’s Club as a clerk. She was a devoted wife and loving mother and sister.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by nine siblings.
She is survived by her husband, Clyde Cannon Grider; son Teddie Tatum (Pricilla) of Owensboro; three daughters, Ebba Bowen of Florida, Susan Grider Shultz of Hartford and Alisha Doughty (Marvin) of Harrodsburg; four grandchildren, Hollieanne (Dylan), Adream, Odessa and Thaddeus; brother Kenneth Schindler of Owensboro; three sisters, Remona Schindler of Owensboro, Margie Adkins of Livermore and Effie Nelson of Central City; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to donors favorite charity.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
