Franachestera “Faye” Fountain was born April 27, 1956, in Camden, Alabama to the late Patsy Green and Willie “Cotton” Green, Jr. Her father’s job requirements uprooted the family from Camden, Alabama to Lewisport. After several years in Lewisport, the family lost their home due to fire, and they moved to Owensboro.
Ms. Faye is survived by her only son, Willie B. Green. She also had a daughter, Dana Elena Green-Fountain, who passed in 2012. Her husband, Porter Fountain, passed in 2014. Faye also had two deceased sisters, Angela Green, 2016, and Joyce Blay, 2021.
Also surviving are her grandchildren, Kamin and Kejaira Fountain, and two great-grandchildren, Kerryjon and Queen Fountain, whom she absolutely loved; six sisters, Sandra Jackson, Janatha Vass, and Donna Lewis, all of Owensboro, Samantha Anderson of Huntsville, Alabama, Jackie Neal of Syracuse, New York, and Marshic Dukes of Camden, Alabama; along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins, including two special nephews, Cedric Garner and Chris Green, who helped her tremendously through her life’s journey.
There were two things Faye was passionate about, cooking and serving the Lord. We can hear her now saying “Roll Tide.”
A homegoing celebration to honor the life of Faye Fountain will be held at noon Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Immanuel Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1301 Pearl St., Owensboro. The burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
There will be a live stream from McFarland Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook Page.
