NORTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- Frances Ann Rice, 85, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Frances was a native and former longtime resident of Owensboro.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Rice Jr.; grandson Eric A. Bartley; and son-in-law Bernard "Pete" Bartley.
Survivors include her three daughters, Teresa Rice Bartley (Stuart Ostroff), Pamela Bowlds (Stoney) and Debbie Sangster (Bob); grandchildren Aaron Bowlds, Arielle VanEck and Rice Sangster; and four great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be 12:30 p.m. EST Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 828 Buford Road. Richmond, VA 23235.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caritas at caritasva.org or Caritas, P.O. Box 25790, Richmond, VA 23260. The online guest book is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
