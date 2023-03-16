Frances B. Tooley, 77, died peacefully Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023, at her home in Owensboro. She was born in Whitesville June 25, 1945, to the late Paul J.D. Logsdon and Regina Underwood Logsdon. She graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in 1963. Bern was a lifelong member of the Catholic faith and a member of St. Stephen’s Cathedral.
She proudly served her community at Mercy Hospital from Aug. 16, 1971, until her retirement July 27, 2007. In 1995, the two hospital organizations became Owensboro Mercy Hospital, where she retired in 2007.
She enjoyed sewing, decorating the event tables at St. Stephens, spending time with her family and grandchildren, traveling, and going to the casinos.
Bernice was preceded in death by her spouse of 25 years, David B. Tooley; her parents, Paul J.D. Logsdon and Regina Underwood Logsdon; and her brother, Billy J. Logsdon.
She is survived by her children, Deidra Ann Mills and her husband, Phillip Mills, of Whitesville and John Damion Monarch and his wife, Vikki Monarch, of Bowling Green; her siblings, Mary Elizabeth Hill of Whitesville, Sharon Carmon of Philpot, Don and Linda Logsdon of Philpot, Loretta and Ben Hendrix of Owensboro, and Kathy and Lynn Ebelhar of Owensboro; seven grandchildren, Ashley Monarch of Owensboro, Chrissy Monarch of Moseleyville, Danielle Mills of Knottsville, Amber Pedigo of Bowling Green, Blake Monarch of Franklin, Luke Monarch of Bowling Green, and Colby Monarch of Bowling Green; along with five great-grandchildren.
The funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Cathedral. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Tooley. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Frances B. Tooley and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented