LEWISPORT — Frances Beavin Vaughn, 80, of Lewisport, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Heartland Villa in Lewisport. She was born Sept. 17, 1940, in Hardinsburg to the late Earl and Mary Miller Beavin. Frances was a member of Mount Eden Baptist Church and a homemaker. She graduated from Frederick Fraize High School in 1958 and married Harold Vaughn on Sept. 26, 1959, in Cloverport. Frances was a devoted mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Vaughn Jr.
Frances is survived by her children, Ramona (Amos) Strohmeyer, Terry (Sharon) Vaughn, Jenny (Mike) Byerly, Jackie (Tim) Marksberry and Harold Anthony (Patsy) Vaughn; grandchildren Nicole and Renée Strohmeyer, Jason (Kristin) and Justin Vaughn, Chelsea (Kyle) Hornby, Elicia Byerly, Kayla Crawford, Justin and Tyler Marksberry, Rebecca (Christian) Lyons, Harold Andrew and Lauren and Emily Vaughn; great-grandchildren Riley and Maddie Vaughn, Alyssa and Easten Hornby, Danni and baby Lyons on the way; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be noon Saturday at Mount Eden Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Frances’ family will be greeting friends from 10:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Eden Baptist Church Cemetery Funds.
