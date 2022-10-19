Frances Eleanor McElroy, 83, born February 3, 1939, gained her wings and spiritual body Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at Hillcrest Nursing Home. She was born in Smith’s Grove, but lived the majority of her life in Owensboro. She was the oldest of 10 brothers and sisters and is survived by two sisters and four brothers. Frances attended Daviess County High School and worked at the former Cigar Factory. She later went on to use her sewing skills to begin her own business as an alterationist. She was known for making beautiful clothing for her daughters and had many alteration clients who loved her work.
Frances raised and is survived by two daughters, Gail Harris of Owensboro and Judy Blair-Sholar (Mike) of Franklin, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Jason Childs, Michael Howerton, and Brittainy Howerton, all of Owensboro and Cody Blair-Miller (Jordan) and Dylan Blair of Franklin, Tennessee; one great-grandchild, Zoie Whelan of Owensboro; siblings, Jo Ann Woods, Martha Dunlap, Frank Williams, George Williams, Billy Williams, and Jimmy Williams; and many nieces and nephews, all of the middle Tennessee area.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 23, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. A private burial will be held at Kinser Cemetery in Chalybeate. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
