Frances Elizabeth “Frankie Beth” Medley McNulty, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at her home with her husband and all of her children by her side. Born Feb. 28, 1944, to the late John A. Medley Sr. and Cecilia O’Bryan Medley, Frankie Beth graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School and Fontbonne University in St. Louis. Frankie Beth married John Edwin McNulty Sr. on June 26, 1965. She worked as an administrative assistant for the Owensboro Board of Education, served as the executive director of the Old Governor’s Mansion for the State of Kentucky and retired from state government.
Frankie Beth was a true southern lady with a servant’s heart and enjoyed showering friends, family and strangers with love and kindness. She was a wonderful daughter to her mother and especially cherished her time caring for her as she aged. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren looked forward to her specialty milkshakes when they came to visit. If you were an adult family member or friend celebrating a birthday, holiday or death in the family, you were sure to be the recipient of her famous rum cake or beer bread.
She had a love for art and birds; she especially enjoyed drawing birds and shared this love with her grandchildren, spending many patient hours teaching them to draw. She loved watching and feeding the birds in her yard, tending to her flowers and cooking meals for family and friends. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with her husband and girl trips with her mother and sisters.
Frankie Beth was a member of the Cotilion Club (Junior League of Owensboro), Daughters of the American Revolution, a board member of Future Fund Conservancy Foundation, and in her retirement, volunteered at Immaculate Catholic Church on the Bereavement Committee and delivered meals to homebound church members.
In addition to her parents, Frankie Beth was preceded in death by a brother, Benedict F. Medley.
Frankie Beth is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 55 years, John E. McNulty Sr.; four children, John E. McNulty Jr. (Emily), Jeanne M. Clark (Greg), James A. McNulty Sr. (Crisy) and Jennifer M. Blair (Philip), 13 grandchildren, John E. McNulty III (Sherri), Anna M. West (Mike), Lindsey C. Embry (Jonathan), Ryan S. Clark (Kaylie), Elizabeth C. Johnson (Travis), Cecilia C. Strawn (Aaron), James A. McNulty Jr., Jacob C. McNulty (Talia), Dakota R. McNulty, Connor O. McNulty, MaryBeth B. Reynolds (Jacob), Philip S. Blair Jr. (Lili) and Sophia B. Glasgow (Sam); 15 great-grandchildren, Grayson, Ellie and Nolan West, Warren McNulty, Grace Taylor, Maddox and Molly Embry, Carter, Wagoner, Caroline and Wathen Strawn, Jack Medley, Emmaline and Thomas Clark and Laila McNulty; three soon-to-be great-grandchildren, Harrison Blair, Baby Boy McNulty and Baby Boy Reynolds; and siblings Mary Wathen Foor, John Medley Jr. (Mary), Sarah Jane Kuntz, Bill Medley, Tom Medley (Susan), Ellen Accurso, Denise Medley and Dan Medley (Kathy).
The family of Frankie Beth deeply appreciates the compassionate care given to her by Patricia Boarman, Wanda Edge, Kathy Foster and Lauren St. Claire with Time Savers, as well as Erin Stiff, Samantha Williams and the entire Hospice Team.
The Funeral Mass for Frankie Beth will be 11 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Catholic Church with the Rev. John Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at her childhood home, 320 Maple Ave., Owensboro with prayers said at 6:30 p.m. and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral Mass at the church shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks when attending and social distance themselves.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky or St. Benedicts Homeless Shelter.
Memories and condolences for the family of Frances Elizabeth “Frankie Beth” Medley McNulty may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
