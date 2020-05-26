CALHOUN — Frances Fentress Eades, 89, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home in Calhoun. Mary Frances Hogan was born December 30, 1930 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Jesse Franklin and Gladys Mae Hamilton Hogan, was married to Wilburn Cecil “Red” Fentress until his death December 12, 1991 and was later married to Herbert Randolph Eades until his death September 30, 2004. Frances retired from General Electric in Madisonville and was a member of Rumsey United Methodist Church. She enjoyed shopping, working cross-word puzzles, dancing, and loved caring for her dog, “Penny.” In addition to her parents and two husbands, Frances was preceded in death by four sisters, Vivian Howard, Wanda Parker, Gloria Bruce and Delores Hatfield and by three brothers, Donald Hogan, J.W. Hogan and Junior Hogan.
Survivors include a daughter, Anita Conrad of Rumsey; two grandchildren, Lori Beals (Steven) of Sacramento and Brad Merritt (Shantel) of Opelousas, Louisiana; five great grandchildren, Hunter Beals, Tyler Beals, Jaycee Merritt, Victoria Merritt, and Audriana Merritt; and two brothers, Herbert Hogan of Morganfield and Guy Hogan of Henderson.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Heath Hatfield officiating. Burial will be in the Station Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Frances’ family from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Frances’ visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
The Frances Fentress Eades family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Station Baptist Cemetery Fund; C/O Austin Riley; 7633 Kentucky 81 South; Island, Kentucky 42350. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
