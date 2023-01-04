BEAVER DAM — Frances Fulton, 94, of Beaver Dam, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. Mrs. Fulton retired from a local sewing factory and was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church.
Survivors: daughter, Shelia Jean Phelps; brother, Tommy Lee; and sister, Billie Jean Truelove.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
