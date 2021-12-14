Frances Jackson, 60, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born January 31, 1961, in Owensboro, to the late Marcus and Annie Wilkerson Poole. Frances was a person who always put others before herself and had heart for serving others. She raised her own children, but also had a hand in raising every child she came in contact with, even if it wasn’t her own relative. Frances loved to cook and was always the last one to sit down and eat.
She enjoyed playing games online, word book puzzles, playing pool, and going to junk/secondhand stores.
Frances is survived by her children, Marcus Chappell (Amanda) and Kenneth Chappell Jr.; her significant other, Tony Horton; grandchildren, Courtney, Kenneth III, Akaya, Aaron, Jasmine, Jessina, James, and Jace; sisters, Maudie, Edna, Mary, Vicky, and Brenda; brothers, Raymond, David, Ellis, and Tommy; also, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Frances will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be Friday from noon until time of service at the funeral home.
