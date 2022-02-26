SMYRNA, GEORGIA — Frances Jerlyne Kemp “Jerry” Starks, 91, of Delmar Gardens, Smyrna, Georgia, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2022, at home under the care of hospice with her son Ben and grandson Aaron at her side.
Jerlyne was a native of Logan County and was born on September 21, 1930, to the late Lloyd Crewdson Kemp, Sr. and Fannie Mae Lockhart Kemp. She started her family in Olmstead, in 1949, and later moved to Russellville, in 1955. She then moved to Owensboro. in 1961. Finally, in 1983 she moved to Atlanta, Georgia where she remained until her death. Jerry was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan. Jerry was an accomplished alterations/seamstress who worked at the S.W. Anderson Department Store in Owensboro for more than 15 years. Jerry was also known as a fabulous cook and baker. Her siblings would drive for hours to enjoy some of her signature desserts.
Jerry is survived by her three children, son, William Henry “Hank” Starks Jr. and wife, Carole of Punta Gorda, Florida; daughter, Frances “Byrne” Coles and husband, Ed of Smyrna, Georgia; and son, Benjamin “Ben” Kemp Starks and wife, Pam of Marietta, Georgia. Jerry also leaves behind five grandchildren, Aaron Galloway (Farrah), Justin Starks, Krystin Starks (Daniel O’Connell), Ashley Trindle (Joe, deceased), and Mitchell Gus Starks; seven great-grandchildren, Isabella Galloway, Henry Galloway, Patrick Galloway, James Trindle, Sam Trindle, Kensington O’Connell, and Kade O’Connell, two brothers, Tom Kemp and Wayne Kemp of Russellville; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Maple Grove Cemetery, Russellville, KY, officiated by Harris Dockins. There will be no public visitation before the service. All arrangements are being handled by Summers and Son Funeral Home.
The family wishes that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Hospice Foundation, 1088 Crabapple Rd. Roswell, GA 30075, or any local Hospice Foundation of your choice.
