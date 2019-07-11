CENTRAL CITY -- Frances Kitchens Skimehorn, 92, of Central City, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 3:05 p.m. under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Mrs. Skimehorn was born Sept. 9, 1926, in Muhlenberg County. She was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. She loved to quilt and be with her family. In her youth, she worked many places in Central City. She retired from Kentucky Utilities after 21 years as bookkeeper and office manager. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Skimehorn; parents Eskel and Fannie Kitchens; and great-granddaughter Scarlett Skimehorn.
She is survived by her son, Billy (Sherry) Skimehorn; grandson Chad (Stefanie) Skimehorn; granddaughter Tara (John) Gentry; and great-grandchildren Ace Skimehorn, Ben Gentry and Olivia Gentry.
Services are noon Thursday, July 11, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Brother Donnie Wilkins officiating. Burial is in Brier Creek Cemetery. Visitation is after 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Brier Creek Cemetery. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
