SACRAMENTO — Frances Louise Littlefield, 85, of Sacramento, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 8:44 p.m. at her home. Mrs. Littlefield was born Sept. 20, 1935, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Justice and Dona Hill; and granddaughter, Jackilyn Littlefield.
She is survived by her daughters, Phyllis Barnes, Pat (Ted) Chapman, Pam Agee, and Paula (Barry) Zoellick; sons, Dewayne (Jeannie) Littlefield and Keith (Renee) Littlefield; grandchildren, Mike Garrett, Brian Garrett, Sarah Frances McLaughlin, Brent Welborn, Clint Zoellick, Barry Zoellick II, Tim Chapman, Tye Chapman, Kelly Chapman, Samantha Parsons, Eric Littlefield, Camden Littlefield, Jared Agee, Nathan Moody, and Kara Moody; 21 great-grandchildren; and sister ,Anna Powell.
Graveside funeral services will be Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Fairmount Cemetery, with Bro. Leroy Rearden officiating. Burial to follow. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate.
